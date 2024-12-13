Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard News: Stops 29 shots Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Pickard stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

The Oilers delivered one of their best offensive performances in recent memory, but even if that hadn't been the case, Pickard made sure he'd provide enough support to the offense by stopping all but one of the shots on goal he faced. Pickard is firmly entrenched in a backup role, but he's making his presence felt when his number gets called. He's won his last three starts, posting a 2.32 GAA and a .916 save percentage in that span.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
