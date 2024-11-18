Calvin Pickard News: Takes loss in Montreal

Pickard stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens.

Pickard did his job but got little support from the offense; it was the fifth time in seven starts he's allowed two goals or fewer. The Oilers had more shots over the first two thirds of the game, but the Canadiens scored late in the second and twice in the third while controlling tempo over the final period. Pickard dropped to 4-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage. Edmonton is back at it Tuesday night in Ottawa, when presumably Stuart Skinner will start.