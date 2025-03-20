Calvin Pickard News: Takes overtime loss in relief

Pickard stopped three of four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Pickard relieved Stuart Skinner (concussion) when the latter was removed from the game following a collision in the third period. The 32-year-old Pickard then gave up the decisive goal to Kyle Connor in overtime. Pickard is down to 17-7-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 27 appearances this season. If Skinner misses time, Pickard will take over as the Oilers' top goalie during Skinner's absence. The Oilers host the Kraken on Saturday.