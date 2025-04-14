Calvin Pickard News: Tending twine against Los Angeles

Pickard will start Monday's home game against the Kings, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Pickard has picked up wins in five of his last six starts, going 5-1-0 with a 2.18 GAA and .917 save percentage during that time. His lone loss during that stretch came against the Kings, as he turned aside 26 of 28 shots (.929 save percentage) in a 3-0 defeat, but he'll attempt to pick up a win in Monday's rematch.