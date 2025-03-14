Calvin Pickard News: Tending twine Friday

Pickard will start in goal on the road versus the Islanders on Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Pickard hasn't seen the ice since he was pulled from a March 4 game versus the Ducks after giving up four goals on 11 shots. He'll get a chance to redeem himself here in the second half of a back-to-back as the Oilers try to salvage a road trip that's started 0-2-0.