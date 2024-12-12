Calvin Pickard News: Tending twine Thursday

Pickard will defend the road cage against the Wild on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Pickard is actually riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a .887 save percentage but has only played in two of the Oilers' last nine contests. While he won't be taking over Stuart Skinner's starting job any time soon, Pickard could play his way into a big share of the workload if he can string some wins together.