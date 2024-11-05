Calvin Pickard News: Winning streak snapped Monday

Pickard stopped 13 of 16 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to New Jersey.

Pickard was coming off three straight wins when called upon duty, but that streak was halted Monday in what was a subpar display from the 32-year-old. Pickard has been hit-or-miss this season, posting three games with a save percentage above .920 and three others with a mark below the .860 range. He should remain as Stuart Skinner's backup going forward, meaning his fantasy upside should be minimal and could only be worth considering as a streaming option.