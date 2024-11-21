Cam Atkinson News: First goal of season

Atkinson scored his first goal of the season in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

He redirected a Victor Hedman shot past Elvis Merzlikins to put the Bolts up 3-0 at 11:52 of the first period. Atkinson had put up an assist against Vegas on Oct. 17, but hadn't contributed any scoring until Thursday. Overall, he has seen ice in just 12 games, and with a goal and assist overall, Atkinson is best left on the wire.