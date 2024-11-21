Fantasy Hockey
Cam Atkinson headshot

Cam Atkinson News: First goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Atkinson scored his first goal of the season in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

He redirected a Victor Hedman shot past Elvis Merzlikins to put the Bolts up 3-0 at 11:52 of the first period. Atkinson had put up an assist against Vegas on Oct. 17, but hadn't contributed any scoring until Thursday. Overall, he has seen ice in just 12 games, and with a goal and assist overall, Atkinson is best left on the wire.

