Cam Atkinson News: Still on roster for Tuesday's game

Atkinson is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets despite being waived earlier in the day, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Atkinson's placement on waivers is likely a matter of roster flexibility for the Lightning ahead of Friday's trade deadline. He has been a part-time player for the team this year with eight points over 36 appearances. Atkinson could be assigned to AHL Syracuse later in the week, especially if the Lightning acquire forwards.