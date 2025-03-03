Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Dineen headshot

Cam Dineen News: Brought up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 4:44pm

Dineen was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Monday.

Dineen hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2021-22 campaign with the Coyotes. The 26-year-old New Jersey native has supplied five goals and 29 points across 45 games with the Condors this season. Brett Kulak is contending with an illness, so Dineen may have an opportunity to draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks.

Cam Dineen
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now