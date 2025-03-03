Cam Dineen News: Brought up from minors

Dineen was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Monday.

Dineen hasn't made an appearance in the NHL since the 2021-22 campaign with the Coyotes. The 26-year-old New Jersey native has supplied five goals and 29 points across 45 games with the Condors this season. Brett Kulak is contending with an illness, so Dineen may have an opportunity to draw into the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks.