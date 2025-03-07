Cam Dineen News: Shipped back to minors

Dineen was returned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Dineen has played in just one game for the Oilers this year in which he logged 14:56 fo ice time while chipping in four shots, one block and a minus-1 rating. With the team bringing in Jake Walman at the deadline, Dineen will be hard-pressed to get into the lineup the rest of the season -- especially once Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (undisclosed) are cleared to return.