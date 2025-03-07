Fantasy Hockey
Cam Dineen headshot

Cam Dineen News: Shipped back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Dineen was returned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Dineen has played in just one game for the Oilers this year in which he logged 14:56 fo ice time while chipping in four shots, one block and a minus-1 rating. With the team bringing in Jake Walman at the deadline, Dineen will be hard-pressed to get into the lineup the rest of the season -- especially once Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and John Klingberg (undisclosed) are cleared to return.

Cam Dineen
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
