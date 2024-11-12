Cam Fowler Injury: Shifts to IR
Fowler (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Fowler has already missed the last two games, and his placement on IR makes a return against Vegas on Wednesday very unlikely. He has registered two assists, 10 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 12 appearances this season. Urho Vaakanainen will probably continue to see playing time during Fowler's absence.
