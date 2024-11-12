Fantasy Hockey
Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Fowler (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Fowler has already missed the last two games, and his placement on IR makes a return against Vegas on Wednesday very unlikely. He has registered two assists, 10 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 12 appearances this season. Urho Vaakanainen will probably continue to see playing time during Fowler's absence.

Cam Fowler
Anaheim Ducks
