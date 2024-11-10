Cam Fowler Injury: Sidelined versus Columbus
Fowler (upper body) won't play in Sunday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Fowler skated in warmups for a second consecutive game, but he's not yet ready to return. The Ontario native has picked up two assists over 12 games this season. The 32-year-old's next chance to suit up will be at home Thursday versus the Golden Knights.
