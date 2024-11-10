Fantasy Hockey
Cam Fowler Injury: Sidelined versus Columbus

Published on November 10, 2024

Fowler (upper body) won't play in Sunday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Fowler skated in warmups for a second consecutive game, but he's not yet ready to return. The Ontario native has picked up two assists over 12 games this season. The 32-year-old's next chance to suit up will be at home Thursday versus the Golden Knights.

