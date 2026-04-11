Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler News: Adds goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Fowler scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Fowler tallied the go-ahead goal in Saturday's contest late in the second period to give the Blues a 4-2 lead. Overall, the 34-year-old blueliner now has four goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net and 69 blocked shots through 79 games this season. With three games remaining for the Blues this season, the veteran defenseman needs just two points to secure his fourth consecutive campaign with 30 or more points. He has a decent chance to do so at his current scoring pace offensively, posting three goals and 10 points across his last 19 outings.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues
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