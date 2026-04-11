Cam Fowler News: Adds goal Saturday
Fowler scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Fowler tallied the go-ahead goal in Saturday's contest late in the second period to give the Blues a 4-2 lead. Overall, the 34-year-old blueliner now has four goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net and 69 blocked shots through 79 games this season. With three games remaining for the Blues this season, the veteran defenseman needs just two points to secure his fourth consecutive campaign with 30 or more points. He has a decent chance to do so at his current scoring pace offensively, posting three goals and 10 points across his last 19 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Fowler See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 24th18 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 21st21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Fowler See More