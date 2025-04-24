Fantasy Hockey
Cam Fowler News: Elite performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Fowler scored a goal on five shots, distributed four assists, went plus-3, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Fowler is just the ninth defenseman in NHL history with a five-point playoff game. Fowler was involved in the Blues' first three goals, including scoring the eventual game-winner at 15:51 of the first period. Three of his four helpers were on the power play. The blueliner is up a goal, six assists (five on the power play), eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three postseason outings. As if there was any doubt left, Fowler is the Blues' top defenseman for offense during the playoffs.

