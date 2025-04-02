Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler News: Finds twine in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Fowler scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings. He also recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot.

Fowler made his presence felt in both goals, delivering an assist in Jordan Kyrou's equalizer and later scoring the game-winning goal at the 03:27 mark in overtime. Fowler is a reliable fantasy contributor out of the blueline and has recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) over his last 10 regular-season appearances.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now