Cam Fowler News: Finds twine in OT

Fowler scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings. He also recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot.

Fowler made his presence felt in both goals, delivering an assist in Jordan Kyrou's equalizer and later scoring the game-winning goal at the 03:27 mark in overtime. Fowler is a reliable fantasy contributor out of the blueline and has recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) over his last 10 regular-season appearances.