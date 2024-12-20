Cam Fowler News: First helper with new team
Fowler logged an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.
The assist was Fowler's first point in four games since he was traded from Anaheim to St. Louis. The 33-year-old defenseman has just five helpers, 21 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 21 appearances this season. His ice time has remained steady despite the trade, so look for Fowler to occupy a top-four role with little to no power-play time during his time with the Blues. Assuming he stays healthy, his 1,000th career game will be in the Winter Classic versus the Blackhawks on Dec. 31.
