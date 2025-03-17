Cam Fowler News: Gathers helper in Sunday's win
Fowler logged an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Fowler is up to four assists over three contests against the Ducks since they traded him away in December. The 33-year-old defenseman is on a bit of a surge with six helpers over his last five outings. For the season, the Ontario native has seven goals, 28 points, 66 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 54 appearances, though with 24 of those points in 37 games with the Blues, he's benefited significantly from the trade.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now