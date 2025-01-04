Cam Fowler News: Gets 100th career goal

Fowler scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

It was his 100th goal. Fowler has really stepped into his role in St Louis, and he's rewarded managers with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games in his new uniform. Sure, his 21.1 shooting percentage is completely unsustainable, but that shouldn't stop you from rolling him until this bubble eventually bursts.