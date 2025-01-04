Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler News: Gets 100th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Fowler scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

It was his 100th goal. Fowler has really stepped into his role in St Louis, and he's rewarded managers with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games in his new uniform. Sure, his 21.1 shooting percentage is completely unsustainable, but that shouldn't stop you from rolling him until this bubble eventually bursts.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now