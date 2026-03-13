Cam Fowler News: Goal, assist in overtime win
Fowler scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Fowler tied the game at 2-2 with 3:46 left in the third period, then set up Robert Thomas' goal at 4:51 of overtime. The 34-year-old Fowler has picked up the pace with a goal and six assists during his six-game point streak, and he's maintained an even or positive rating in nine straight contests. For the season, the defenseman is at two goals, 25 points, 79 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 66 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Fowler See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12thYesterday
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 10th3 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week7 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week42 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Fowler See More