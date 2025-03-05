Fantasy Hockey
Cam Fowler

Cam Fowler News: Hands out helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Fowler notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Fowler had gone three games without a point before he factored on Robert Thomas' game-tying tally in the second period. This was Fowler's first power-play point since his Jan. 20 goal versus the Golden Knights. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 23 points (four on the power play), 63 shots on net, 76 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances between the Blues and Ducks this season.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues

