Cam Fowler News: Logs helper in loss
Fowler notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
This was Fowler's second game back from an upper-body injury that cost him four weeks. The 33-year-old has taken on his usual top-four role, though he may lose some minutes once Jacob Trouba joins the team. Fowler is at a modest three helpers with 11 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 14 appearances this season. His lack of power-play time has drastically reduced his scoring potential, making him an unlikely candidate for fantasy consideration in most formats.
