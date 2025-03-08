Cam Fowler News: Out of action Saturday

Fowler (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Kings, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fowler is awaiting the birth of his child and will be with his family instead of on the ice. Matt Kessel will draw into the lineup to cover Fowler's absence. The Blues are off for four days before visiting the Penguins on Thursday, so this will likely be the only game Fowler has to miss.