Cam Fowler News: Pockets assist in win

Fowler logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Fowler ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old blueliner has had a tough time finding steady offense amid the Blues' overall struggles this season. He's at one goal, 18 assists, 77 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 61 appearances this season. After posting no fewer than 39 points in four straight campaigns, Fowler is likely to finish below the 30-point mark in 2025-26.