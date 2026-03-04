Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler News: Pockets assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Fowler logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Fowler ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old blueliner has had a tough time finding steady offense amid the Blues' overall struggles this season. He's at one goal, 18 assists, 77 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 61 appearances this season. After posting no fewer than 39 points in four straight campaigns, Fowler is likely to finish below the 30-point mark in 2025-26.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Fowler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Fowler See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
41 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
48 days ago