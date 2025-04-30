Cam Fowler News: Posts assist in Game 5 loss

Fowler notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Fowler continues to be a steady presence on offense with at least one point in all five playoff games. He's earned a goal, eight assists, 10 shots on net, two hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in the postseason. Fowler is seeing time on the top pairing and first power-play unit, which has allowed him to thrive on offense while also maintaining a decent showing in his own zone.