Cam Fowler News: Returns to practice

Fowler (personal) returned to practice Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Fowler missed Saturday's contest against Los Angeles while awaiting the birth of his child. The veteran blueliner skated on the first pairing with Nick Leddy at Tuesday's practice and will presumably be in the lineup Thursday against the Penguins. Since being acquired from the Ducks on Dec. 14, Fowler has produced seven goals and 21 points over 34 appearances with the Blues.