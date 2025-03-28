Fantasy Hockey
Cam Fowler News: Scores equalizer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Fowler scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Fowler has been good for much of March, but this was his first goal in 13 games this month. He tied the score at 2-2 to help the Blues pull off a comeback win. Fowler is up to eight goals, 24 assists, 73 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 60 appearances this season. The 33-year-old remains a strong source of offense from the blue line in a top-four role.

