Cam Fowler News: Scores in shootout win

Fowler scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

A rematch of the Winter Classic, Saturday's game was a much more competitive meeting between the Blues and Blackhawks. Fowler was able to snap a seven-game point drought with his third-period tally. The 33-year-old defenseman also had two goals against Chicago at Wrigley Field, so clearly he's taken a liking to playing against his new divisional rivals following his trade from the Ducks earlier in the season. Fowler is at six goals, 18 points, 54 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 43 appearances this season.