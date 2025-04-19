Cam Fowler News: Slides power-play assist
Fowler notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
Fowler was excellent late in the regular season with two goals and nine assists, including four power-play helpers, over the final 10 games. The 33-year-old defenseman is firmly in a top-four role, and he should also see time on the first power-play unit in the playoffs. This is his first playoff action since 2017, and he enters this postseason with 33 points over 62 playoff games.
