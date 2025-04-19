Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler News: Slides power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Fowler notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Fowler was excellent late in the regular season with two goals and nine assists, including four power-play helpers, over the final 10 games. The 33-year-old defenseman is firmly in a top-four role, and he should also see time on the first power-play unit in the playoffs. This is his first playoff action since 2017, and he enters this postseason with 33 points over 62 playoff games.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now