Cam Fowler headshot

Cam Fowler News: Tallies on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Fowler scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Fowler concludes March on a decent note. The 34-year-old defenseman had two goals, seven assists and a plus-11 rating over 14 outings for the month, accounting for a third of his offense this season. He's up to three goals, 24 helpers, nine power-play points, 86 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 73 appearances.

Cam Fowler
St. Louis Blues
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