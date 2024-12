Fowler was traded from Anaheim to St. Louis in exchange for a fourth-round pick and prospect Jeremie Biakabutuka, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The deal will end Fowler's 15-year tenure with Anaheim. The 33-year-old defenseman has four assists and a minus-7 rating through 17 games this season. Fowler figures to step into a top-four role with the Blues.