Cam Fowler News: Two assists in win

Fowler notched two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Fowler has five helpers over his last four contests, all of which have come on the road. The 33-year-old defenseman helped out on Brayden Schenn's opening goal and the first tally of Jordan Kyrou's hat trick in this game. Fowler continues to log big minutes in a top-pairing role and will be relied on defensively while Colton Parayko (knee) is out. Fowler has 27 points, 66 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 53 appearances between the Blues and the Ducks this season.