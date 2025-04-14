Cam Squires News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Squires was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Squires generated 24 goals and 75 points in 58 regular-season games with QMJHL Cape Breton before adding two assists in six playoff outings. Following the Eagles' first-round exit, the 20-year-old forward will get some playing time in the AHL. The Devils selected Squires in the fourth round, 122nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.