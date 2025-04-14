Fantasy Hockey
Cam Squires

Cam Squires News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Squires was assigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Squires generated 24 goals and 75 points in 58 regular-season games with QMJHL Cape Breton before adding two assists in six playoff outings. Following the Eagles' first-round exit, the 20-year-old forward will get some playing time in the AHL. The Devils selected Squires in the fourth round, 122nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Cam Squires
New Jersey Devils
