Cam Talbot Injury: Exits Sunday's game

Talbot (lower body) won't return to Sunday's matchup against Vancouver.

Talbot surrendered two power-play goals and faced 14 shots in 26:05 of playing time before being replaced by Ville Husso. Alex Lyon (lower body) won't be available for Detroit's upcoming two-game road trip against Boston on Tuesday and versus Ottawa on Thursday. If Talbot joins Lyon on the shelf, the Red Wings will likely bring up a netminder from the minors.