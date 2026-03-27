Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot Injury: Expected to back up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Talbot (undisclosed) is likely to back up John Gibson in Buffalo on Friday, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Talbot will be a game-time decision after he "tweaked something," per head coach Todd McLellan. Should Talbot not be able to dress, look for Michal Postava to be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to back up Gibson.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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