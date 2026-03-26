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Cam Talbot Injury: Not available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 11:07am

Talbot (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's clash in Buffalo, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Thursday.

Talbot "tweaked something", according to head coach Todd McLellan. The Red Wings will call up a goaltender from AHL Grand Rapids to back up John Gibson on Friday. Talbot should be considered day-to-day at this time, and his status for Saturday's game in Philadelphia is questionable.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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