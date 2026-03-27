Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot Injury: Will not suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Talbot (undisclosed) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Sabres.

John Gibson is starting in Buffalo and Michal Postava is backing up. The 38-year-old Talbot was considered a game-time decision after tweaking something, but the issue is not expected to be a long-term concern. It's possible Talbot is simply being protected ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Flyers, which he hasn't been ruled out for yet.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
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