Cam Talbot Injury: Will not suit up Friday

Talbot (undisclosed) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Sabres.

John Gibson is starting in Buffalo and Michal Postava is backing up. The 38-year-old Talbot was considered a game-time decision after tweaking something, but the issue is not expected to be a long-term concern. It's possible Talbot is simply being protected ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Flyers, which he hasn't been ruled out for yet.