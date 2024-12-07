Cam Talbot Injury: Won't be ready for Monday

Talbot (lower body) won't be available for Monday's road game versus Buffalo, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Talbot will miss his third straight game against Colorado on Saturday before sitting out Monday's matchup. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Ville Husso will start against the Avalanche, and Sebastian Cossa will be the backup because Alex Lyon (lower body) remains on injured reserve.