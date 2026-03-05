Cam Talbot News: Bested by Knights in OT
Talbot stopped 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.
The Red Wings took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The veteran netminder has appeared in three straight games while John Gibson (upper body) has been banged up, going 1-1-1 and giving up 10 goals on 80 shots (.875 save percentage). That March 2 win over the Predators was Talbot's only victory in seven outings since the calendar flipped to 2026.
