Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Between pipes against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Talbot will tend the twine during Monday's home game against the Blues, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Talbot was in the starter's crease during Monday's morning skate, and head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed afterward that the 37-year-old will start in Detroit's final game before the Christmas break. Talbot will have a favorable matchup, as the Blues rank 31st in the NHL with 2.46 goals per game this season.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
