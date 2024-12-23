Cam Talbot News: Between pipes against St. Louis

Talbot will tend the twine during Monday's home game against the Blues, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Talbot was in the starter's crease during Monday's morning skate, and head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed afterward that the 37-year-old will start in Detroit's final game before the Christmas break. Talbot will have a favorable matchup, as the Blues rank 31st in the NHL with 2.46 goals per game this season.