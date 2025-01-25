Cam Talbot News: Between pipes Saturday

Talbot will guard the home net versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Talbot is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts. albeit with a 3.15 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He has looked good in his last three wins, allowing six goals on 105 shots in victories over Seattle, Florida and Montreal. The Lightning lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.62 goals per game this season.