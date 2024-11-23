Cam Talbot News: Bounce-back effort not enough
Talbot stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.
Talbot delivered a bounce-back performance Saturday, as he had allowed eight goals on 74 shots over his previous two appearances, but it wasn't enough to get back to winning ways. The 37-year-old netminder is now riding a three-game losing streak, going 0-2-1 while stopping 99 of 109 shots for a .908 save percentage in that span.
