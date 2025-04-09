Cam Talbot News: Concedes two goals

Talbot stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Montreal. The other two goals were empty-netters in the final two minutes of the game.

The Red Wings were all out on the attack in the final two minutes, meaning Talbot was pulled so Detroit could get an extra attacker, but the move didn't pan out. Talbot has won three of his last six appearances, but the numbers have been better than what their record indicates. Over that span, he's gone 3-2-1 with a 1.78 GAA and a .939 save percentage.