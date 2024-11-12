Cam Talbot News: Defending cage against Pens

Talbot will get the starting nod for Wednesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot has been solid in his last five outings, posting a 2.01 GAA and .935 save percentage to go with a 3-1-1 record. In fact, that lone regulation loss came despite the veteran netminder limiting the Maple Leafs to just two goals on 19 shots Nov. 8. With the Penguins struggling, Talbot could be in line to pick up his fifth win of the season.