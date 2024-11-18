Cam Talbot News: Defending road crease

Talbot will be in the blue paint for Monday's road game versus the Sharks, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Talbot has allowed more than two goals in a game only once through five outings in November. The 37-year-old has alternated losses and wins over his last four matchups, and overall, Talbot has a 5-3-1 record, .927 save percentage and 2.42 GAA through 10 appearances. San Jose ranks second-to-last in the NHL with 2.37 goals per game across 19 contests.