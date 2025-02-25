Cam Talbot News: Drawing road start

Talbot will be in the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Wild, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot will have a chance to avenge Saturday's loss to Minnesota, in which he allowed four goals on 39 shots. The 37-year-old has a 2-1-1 record, .895 save percentage and 2.97 GAA across four outings in February. Minnesota is tied for 18th in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game this season. Talbot is 8-8-2 in 18 career games against the Wild.