Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Drawing road start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Talbot will be in the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Wild, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot will have a chance to avenge Saturday's loss to Minnesota, in which he allowed four goals on 39 shots. The 37-year-old has a 2-1-1 record, .895 save percentage and 2.97 GAA across four outings in February. Minnesota is tied for 18th in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game this season. Talbot is 8-8-2 in 18 career games against the Wild.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
