Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Drawing start against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 8:35am

Talbot will start Monday's home game against Dallas, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot has been cold in recent weeks, going 3-8-1 with a 2.96 GAA and .897 save percentage over his last 12 appearances. He'll face a tough test Monday, as the Stars rank third in the league with 3.38 goals per game. Head coach Todd McLellan said Monday that Petr Mrazek will start in one of the Red Wings' final two games of the regular season, so it's possible that Talbot could be making his final start of the year Monday.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
