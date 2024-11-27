Cam Talbot News: Draws home start

Talbot will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game against the Flames, Sean Shapiro of EP Rinkside reports.

Talbot hasn't been particularly effective in recent starts, posting an 0-2-1 record, 3.38 GAA and .903 save percentage over his last three outings. However, the 37-year-old had a tough-luck loss in his last start, which came Saturday against Boston, as he turned aside 27 of 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in a 2-1 loss. He'll have a favorable matchup Wednesday against the Flames, who have averaged just 2.64 goals per game this season.