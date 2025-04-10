Cam Talbot News: Eighth loss in last 11 starts

Talbot made 27 saves Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Florida.

Since the start of April, Talbot has gone 2-2-1 with 12 goals allowed in five starts. But prior to that, he rang up six consecutive losses (21 goals). Talbot had seen his starts decline after Petr Mrazek (head) was injured seven games ago. Mrazek returned Thursday as the backup, so Talbot could be relegated to the end of the pine again. Monitor carefully, especially in daily formats deep in the fantasy playoffs.