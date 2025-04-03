Cam Talbot News: Facing Hurricanes

Talbot will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot is 1-1-1 in his last three starts, allowing only four goals on 80 shots (.950 save percentage). The veteran netminder is 18-17-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 41 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are generating 3.28 goals per contest in 2024-25, seventh in the NHL.