Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Talbot headshot

Cam Talbot News: Facing Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Talbot will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Talbot is 1-1-1 in his last three starts, allowing only four goals on 80 shots (.950 save percentage). The veteran netminder is 18-17-1 with a 2.91 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 41 appearances this season. The Hurricanes are generating 3.28 goals per contest in 2024-25, seventh in the NHL.

Cam Talbot
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now